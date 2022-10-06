springfield-news-sun logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

7-6-8-4-7

(seven, six, eight, four, seven)

In Other News
1
Special Dayton Fire Hockey team jersey honors Clark County deputy
2
Clark County’s last Union soldier honored. Here’s what made Charles...
3
Springfield man faces charge in crash that left 1 girl dead, 1 injured
4
Greenon celebrates homecoming with parade, dance
5
Clark County Superfund site: Federal deal reached in cleanup of Tremont...
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top