Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
9-0-1-5-8
(nine, zero, one, five, eight)
