Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
2-9-3-4-8
(two, nine, three, four, eight)
In Other News
1
Xenia judge to be seated on court that serves Clark, Champaign counties
2
Clark State to hold auditions for spring production
3
Habitat for Humanity focuses on home repairs in Springfield, hopes to...
4
Larry Humphrey & Friends concert to add Christmas night cheer
5
Cincinnati mayor, gubernatorial candidate tests positive for COVID-19