Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
4-4-7-5-9
(four, four, seven, five, nine)
In Other News
1
Athlete of the Week Springfield Clark Career Technology Center
2
Clark, Champaign schools remain gun-free, have other security measures...
3
Police seek 2 shooters in Cincinnati shooting that injured 9
4
Local breast cancer survivor gives back to others through chemo bags
5
Multiple locations selected for mobile mammography tests