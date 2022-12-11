springfield-news-sun logo
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

8-5-5-9-1

(eight, five, five, nine, one)

