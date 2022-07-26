springfield-news-sun logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

2-2-9-4-2

(two, two, nine, four, two)

