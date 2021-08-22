Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

springfield-news-sun logo
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

3-2-0-9-9

(three, two, zero, nine, nine)

