Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
7-8-0-6-7
(seven, eight, zero, six, seven)
In Other News
1
Clark County dispatcher resigns after internal investigation finds she...
2
Wittenberg’s new library director brings ‘right combination of skills.’
3
Entire region now at ‘high’ community COVID-19 level
4
Clark County mosquito trapping reveals more West Nile Virus in...
5
7-Eleven to reduce staff, including Speedway headquarters in Enon