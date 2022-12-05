Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
9-4-0-6-8
(nine, four, zero, six, eight)
In Other News
1
1 injured after entrapment in single-car crash in Springfield
2
Local Springfield dance show now an arts-based nonprofit
3
Springfield schools to participate in writing challenge about community...
4
Clark State students to receive tuition reimbursements through...
5
Ticket To Hope’s mission: Provide life-changing experiences for locals