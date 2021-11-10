springfield-news-sun logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
50 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

2-2-2-9-1

(two, two, two, nine, one)

In Other News
1
Clark County Combined Health District receives $42,000 federal traffic...
2
No charges filed in drowning at Land of Illusion Adventure Park
3
Springfield Symphony to set sail with ‘The Pirates of Penzance’
4
Villa Springfield to host open house for new rehab unit
5
Springfield superintendent: School closed week of Thanksgiving to ‘take
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top