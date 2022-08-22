Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:
7-7-2-0-1
(seven, seven, two, zero, one)
In Other News
1
Springfield police investigating fatal shooting on Linden Avenue
2
New Springfield Jazz and Blues Fest is hit with the crowd
3
Growing Fairfield branded apparel business anticipates sizable growth
4
As need for local youth mental health treatment rises, local...
5
Springfield continues to play key role in the evolution of flight