Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

By The Associated Press
32 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

0-1-9-1-2

(zero, one, nine, one, two)

