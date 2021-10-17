springfield-news-sun logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

6-4-0-8-0

(six, four, zero, eight, zero)

