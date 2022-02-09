Hamburger icon
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

5-7-4-5-7

(five, seven, four, five, seven)

