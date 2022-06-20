springfield-news-sun logo
X

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 5 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 5 Evening" game were:

8-7-0-6-5

(eight, seven, zero, six, five)

In Other News
1
A Springfield father’s health scare inspired his daughter’s nursing...
2
STAFFORD: At 100, Hazel Carter looks forward to seeing Bill again
3
Juneteenth: A time of celebration, reflection and a call to action in...
4
Special feeling for Springfield’s Juneteenth, FatherFest in 2022
5
Clark County resident is 2022 Empowering Women awardee
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top