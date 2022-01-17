Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

Hamburger icon
By The Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

3-3-8-5

(three, three, eight, five)

