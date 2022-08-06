Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

springfield-news-sun logo
By The Associated Press
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

4-3-8-1

(four, three, eight, one)

