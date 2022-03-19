Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
3-9-9-9
(three, nine, nine, nine)
In Other News
1
Coronavirus: Clark County continues to see dip in new COVID-19 cases
2
Police arrive, stop robbery at Springfield gas station as pair beat...
3
Blood drives slated in Springfield, New Carlisle
4
Award-winning Springfield teacher: Interaction with students ‘humbling’
5
New Carlisle man accused of beating son who lost consciousness, quit...