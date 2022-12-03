springfield-news-sun logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

news
By The Associated Press
27 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:

3-5-8-8

(three, five, eight, eight)

