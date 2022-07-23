Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Midday" game were:
0-9-2-3
(zero, nine, two, three)
In Other News
1
A smell to behold: Cincinnati Zoo’s corpse flower is blooming
2
Fair, health district leaders encourage safe fair experience
3
Tour to highlight gardens, parks on Springfield’s south side
4
Clark County dispatcher resigns after internal investigation finds she...
5
Wittenberg’s new library director brings ‘right combination of skills.’