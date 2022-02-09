Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
7-2-3-8
(seven, two, three, eight)
In Other News
1
Cottrel: Snow removal responsibility depends, but there’s a way to make...
2
Bill would increase part-time hours allowed for employees in small...
3
These 12 people were indicted in Clark County
4
Bengals celebration events in Cincinnati include tailgating, possible...
5
New biophysics lab at Cedarville to help with nanomedicines research