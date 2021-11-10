Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Tuesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:
7-4-0-7
(seven, four, zero, seven)
