Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

7-2-6-7

(seven, two, six, seven)

