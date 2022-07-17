springfield-news-sun logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

4-3-0-3

(four, three, zero, three)

