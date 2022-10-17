springfield-news-sun logo
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

news
By The Associated Press
37 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Sunday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

7-7-8-0

(seven, seven, eight, zero)

