Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 4 Evening' game

By The Associated Press
38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Friday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 4 Evening" game were:

2-6-1-3

(two, six, one, three)

