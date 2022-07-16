Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Midday' game

CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Saturday afternoon's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Midday" game were:
0-8-3
(zero, eight, three)
In Other News
1
Ohio Masonic Home uses virtual reality to train staff for dementia...
2
Clark State to receive $265K to upgrade performing arts center...
3
CHWP clinic to open in Urbana with fees based on economic situations
4
Search teams recover man’s body from Buck Creek in Springfield
5
$60,000 in federal relief to cover Clark County Dog Warden staffing...