Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3 Evening' game

By The Associated Press
44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND (AP) _ The winning numbers in Wednesday evening's drawing of the Ohio Lottery's "Pick 3 Evening" game were:

6-7-3

(six, seven, three)

