Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 5, 16, 26, 29, 35
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
(five, sixteen, twenty-six, twenty-nine, thirty-five)

