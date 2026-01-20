Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
11, 18, 32, 35, 37
(eleven, eightteen, thirty-two, thirty-five, thirty-seven)
