Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
1, 11, 13, 30, 38
(one, eleven, thirteen, thirty, thirty-eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
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