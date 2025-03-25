Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
22, 23, 30, 35, 39
(twenty-two, twenty-three, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-nine)
