Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
4, 12, 30, 32, 35
(four, twelve, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-five)
