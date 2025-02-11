Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 12, 18, 28, 31, 34
By The Associated Press
Feb 11, 2025
