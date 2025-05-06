Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

By The Associated Press
58 minutes ago
The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:

2, 14, 18, 25, 35

(two, fourteen, eightteen, twenty-five, thirty-five)

