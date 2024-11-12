Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were: 1, 17, 30, 32, 35
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:

1, 17, 30, 32, 35

(one, seventeen, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-five)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
What’s happening this week: Cancer awareness, shopping events and more
2
Plans begin for ‘CTC of tomorrow’ as tax levy passage means $90M new...
3
Tecumseh schools’ library media specialist Oaster wins statewide award
4
Tucker helps fellow veterans at Clark State; hopes holiday inspires new...
5
County commission winner Patterson: Will listen to all, won’t be far...