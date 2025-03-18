Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
2, 4, 9, 15, 38
(two, four, nine, fifteen, thirty-eight)
