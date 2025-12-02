Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Rolling Cash 5

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Rolling Cash 5" game were:
20, 27, 30, 32, 33
(twenty, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-two, thirty-three)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Champion City baseball team rebrands as Half Trax, honoring...
2
United Way of Clark, Champaign, and Madison Counties names new...
3
Santa, lights, ice skating kick off Holiday in the City festivities
4
Fear of enforcement in Springfield threatens immigrant rights, legal...
5
Clark County has had more than 100 fatal crashes in 5 years, 17 this...