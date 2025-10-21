Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
0, 0, 3, 5, 9
(zero, zero, three, five, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Springfield 2051 holding ‘Community Visioning’ Sessions on the city’s...
2
‘No Kings’ rally returns to Springfield as political frustrations grow
3
200 Springfield High School students pack 42K meals for children of...
4
Witches with a cause — Rose City Witches dancing for awareness
5
Mercy Health gala next month to benefit neurosurgery services in Clark...