Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
2, 2, 3, 7, 8
(two, two, three, seven, eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
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