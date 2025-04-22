Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Pick 5 Evening

The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 5 Evening" game were:
1, 2, 3, 7, 8
(one, two, three, seven, eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
A dozen small changes to diet can add up to big health impact
2
Rowdy or relaxed: City, county government meetings can have very...
3
Singer-songwriter Gina Chavez to close out Clark State season
4
Plan OK’d to add coffee shop, laundromat, self-storage business near...
5
What’s hot in kitchens this spring? Springfield tour includes 5 homes...