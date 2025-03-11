Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were: 3, 3, 5, 9
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
