Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:
1, 4, 8, 9
(one, four, eight, nine)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
Aiden Clark’s dad begs Springfield, politicians: Stop using son to hate...
2
Springfield leaders reject recent wild Haitian rumors, focus on few key...
3
Nehemiah Foundation summit to focus on amplifying church impact...
4
Springfield airport to host WWI-replica fly-in event this weekend
5
Carters’ Junk Drawer draws Hot Wheels collectors near and far to New...