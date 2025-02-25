Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Pick 4 Evening

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were: 0, 1, 1, 2
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 4 Evening" game were:

0, 1, 1, 2

(zero, one, one, two)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Ohio, Springfield advocates working to change immigration narrative
2
A sharp knife important in the kitchen
3
Proposed Springfield zoning updates encourage affordable housing...
4
Premier portrayers of Grant and Lee headline symposium
5
Ferncliff Cemetery receives award, named one of Ohio’s most scenic...