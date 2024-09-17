Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Pick 3 Midday

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Midday" game were: 0, 7, 8
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Midday" game were:

0, 7, 8

(zero, seven, eight)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Wittenberg U. joins Clark State with fully remote week amid Springfield...
2
Springfield schools to stop closing for threats, will add safety help...
3
Retractable surveillance tower now looms near Springfield’s City Hall...
4
What’s happening this week: Wittenberg football history, garden event...
5
Huge Springfield antiques show worried about turnout after political...