Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:
0, 2, 2
(zero, two, two)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
State audit cites $40K in misspent money by ex-fiscal officer in...
2
Springfield man guilty of weapons charges but not assault in 2024...
3
Springfield Mercy Health pharmacy extending hours later this month
4
Clark County Land Bank starts construction on new affordable homes
5
Gammon House in Springfield adds path highlighting history of...