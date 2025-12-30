Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were: 4, 6, 9
By The Associated Press
55 minutes ago
The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were:

4, 6, 9

(four, six, nine)

