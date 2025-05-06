Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Pick 3 Evening

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Pick 3 Evening" game were: 5, 7, 7
news
By The Associated Press
55 minutes ago
X

