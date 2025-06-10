Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:
0, 3, 3, 5, 7, 8
(zero, three, three, five, seven, eight)
For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets
In Other News
1
State audit cites $40K in misspent money by ex-fiscal officer in...
2
Springfield man guilty of weapons charges but not assault in 2024...
3
Springfield Mercy Health pharmacy extending hours later this month
4
Clark County Land Bank starts construction on new affordable homes
5
Gammon House in Springfield adds path highlighting history of...