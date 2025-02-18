Winning numbers drawn in Monday’s Ohio Kicker

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were: 3, 7, 8, 9, 9, 9
news
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago
X

The winning numbers in Monday's drawing of the "Ohio Kicker" game were:

3, 7, 8, 9, 9, 9

(three, seven, eight, nine, nine, nine)

For more lottery results, go to Jackpot.com | Order Lottery Tickets

In Other News
1
Bills would exempt Gold Star families from property taxes, create tax...
2
2 New Carlisle housing developments expected to begin building in...
3
Creative students sought for film festival contest
4
‘A few of my favorite things:’ School leaders spotlight positive...
5
Filmed version of original locally-produced musical ‘Acts’ to be shown...